Saturday Jan 29 2022
Chris Brown accused of sexual assault in $20 million lawsuit

Chris Brown has been hit by a $20 million lawsuit by a woman who accused the singer of drugging and sexually assaulting her at a party in Miami in December 2020.

As per court documents, the accuser, who identified herself as Jane Doe, claimed that the 32-year-old singer invited her to Sean Diddy Combs’ place on Star Island.

Doe, who is professional musical artists and model, alleged, “Brown offered her tips about starting a career in the music industry" as he offered her a drink, quoted People.

The California-based woman said that she “began to feel a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.... (and) felt disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep.”

She alleged that the Look At Me Now hit-maker took her inside a room and sexually assaulted her.

Meanwhile, the alleged victim also claimed seeking medical care after the assault as she added that Brown allegedly invited her again on January 16 where he tried to take her in his bedroom. 

However, upon her resistance, the Go Crazy singer allegedly started shouting and threatening her.

“Chris Brown ranted that she ‘would never make it as an artist’ unless she was willing to do what it ‘takes’,” added the lawsuit. 

