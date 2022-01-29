Kate Middleton helped Prince William dodge girls with THIS adorable trick

Kate Middleton and Prince William were friends for the longest time in college before the starting off their romance.

The duo studied together in Scotland where Prince William was naturally asked out by a lot of girls, considering his royal status. Amid such uncomfortable situations, it was always Kate who used to come to now-husband's rescue.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's mutual friends revealed how Kate had a trick to dodge such situations.

"Will was getting really hit on by this girl at a party and it was getting quite uncomfortable because he couldn't shake her off.



"He was being really polite, but this girl just didn't get the hint.

"All of a sudden Kate came up behind him and put her arms around him.

"He said 'Oh, sorry, but I've got a girlfriend', and he and Kate went off giggling."

William was very grateful for her help, and according to Laura, he mouthed "thanks so much" to her afterwards.

She said: "Kate was the only girl in the room who could have done that. And that was just a month after we started university."

Prince William officially began his romance with Kate Middleton in 2003, two years after meeting in college.