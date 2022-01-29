 
Shawn Mendes pushes European and UK tour dates to 2023, ‘I’m so sorry’

Canadian music star Shawn Mendes is dishearten to announce the postponement of his upcoming European and UK tour dates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Treat You Better singer, who has been gearing up for his pandemic-delayed global Wonder Tour, turned to his social media handle on Friday, and revealed that he had to push the tour dates to 2023.

The 23-year-old singer shared that he had no choice but to delay his European leg of the tour because of the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

“I’m so sorry I won’t be able to see you guys sooner,” he tweeted. “We unfortunately were forced to move the UK/EU tour dates to 2023 due to the pandemic.”

The Grammy-winning singer explained the cause of the delay in a separate statement posted along his tweet, which read, “This was a really difficult decision to make.”

“With all of the logistical, travel and venue restrictions still uncertain in Europe due to the pandemic, we were forced to make the tough decision of moving the tour leg to the end of the tour when we are confident we are able to travel and can put on the best possible show we want to, safely and at full capacity,” Shawn explained.

He also hinted, “I am working on a ton of new music for you all! I’m excited for you to hear.” The singer’s North American dates have not been affected and the “tour will start in June.”   

