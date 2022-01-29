 
Saturday Jan 29 2022
Kelly Clarkson 'ready to pack up and ditch L.A' life: 'She's at her wits end'

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Kelly Clarkson ‘ready to pack up and ditch L.A’ life: ‘She’s at her wits end’
Kelly Clarkson ‘ready to pack up and ditch L.A’ life: ‘She’s at her wits end’

Singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson admits she is fully ready to “pack her bags” and fully ditch L.A to enjoy single life.

For those unversed, the singer and daytime talk show host recently divorced her husband of seven years and he is currently holed up in her Montana ranch.

A pal close to the singer shared the news of her upcoming departure and told OK! Magazine that Kelly “has been working nonstop and is at her wit’s end.” Plus “L.A. has never been her favorite place, and she’s ready to pack her bags.”

The friend also admitted that the real reason she is so excited for the move is because “Kelly has always loved the scenic coast of Northern California and has been looking at property around Carmel, where she’s already met a ton of people.”

“Carmel would be the perfect escape whenever she needs to get away from Hollywood. A hideaway overlooking the sea sounds like heaven.”

