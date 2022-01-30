 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 30 2022
Kate Middleton ‘sick’ of body shamers: ‘Irked they think she doesn’t eat’

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Kate Middleton has reportedly reached her wits end regarding the onslaught of body shamers that have been targeting her eating habits and physique.

This news comes in response to Kate’s 40th birthday portraits which were taken by famed Italian photographer Paolo Roversi.

While a large number of fans simply gushed over the Duchess’ regal beauty, there was a cluster of citizens that voiced criticism over her eating habits and said that “she looks too thin" and thus is “not a good role model for girls.”

In response to the ongoing argument, an insider stepped forward to give a public voice to Kate’s reaction towards the hurtful accusations.

The insider admitted to Express, “It’s frustrating for Kate because she’s always been very fit and slim.” Especially considering the royal has also been into yoga, Pilates and running from an early age.

Even to this day. “Kate is very active, but that hasn’t stopped people from accusing her of being unhealthy. It’s offensive and it’s body-shaming, and she’s sick of it.”

The same source also pointed out how Kate has been under intense scrutiny since the 2000s “She’s been the most-watched member of the royal family for years,” and all of it has caused her to struggle with the pressure and the spotlight.

“Trying to be perfect all the time can be exhausting and nerve-wracking,” the insider continued saying, “especially when the criticism isn’t warranted.”

