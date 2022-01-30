 
Sunday Jan 30 2022
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance was a 'surprise' for Khloe

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidsons romance was a surprise for Khloe

Khloe Kardashian was reportedly 'surprised' when Kim Kardashian started dating her new beau Pete Davidson after split from Kanye West.

The 37-year-old revealed she's happy to see her sister's is being amused by the Saturday Night Live comedian.

'Khloé thinks it’s awesome that Kim is dating Pete. According to her, Pete is so different from anybody Kim has ever dated, a source told Hollywood Life.

'She was just as surprised as everyone else when she found out they were into each other. But she seriously couldn’t be happier.'

'Khloé loves that Pete is super chill and down to earth,' the source continued, adding, 'She gets along with him really well and thinks he’s absolutely hilarious.'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are fully enjoying their new romantic journey and spending quality time together amid Kanye West's adventures with Julia Fox.

