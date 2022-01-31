 
Monday Jan 31 2022
Prince Charles hopes world will make 2022 a ‘year of action’

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Britain’s future king Prince Charles has expressed his hope that the whole world will make 2022 a ‘year of action’

In his message on Instagram, the future king says, “My wife and I would like to wish a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year to all those in China—and everyone celebrating the new Lunar Year across the world.”

The statement further reads: “As we enter the Year of the Tiger, known for courageous action and rising to challenge and adventure, I hope the whole world will make this a year of action.

“Together let’s create a better future for all our children by shifting the way we live and work to be in harmony with nature and the planet.”

It continued, “The blessing of the tiger brings happiness to all families in the Year of the Tiger. Wishing you peace and happiness.”


