 
Other
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi University announces BA Part II External exam result

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

The University of Karachi. — APP/File
The University of Karachi. — APP/File

The University of Karachi on Monday announced the result of BA Part-Ii and both parts (Externals), Annual Examination 2020, a statement issued Monday said.

According to the statement, 5,525 candidates were registered of which 5,013 students appeared in the papers, and 604 candidates cleared their exams with first division, 1,657 students with second division, and two candidates with third division. The overall pass percentage was 45.16%.

The statement said that Amna Zaib obtained 793 marks out of a total of 1,000 marks and clinched overall first position while Adnan Rasheed bagged the second position with 786 marks, whereas, Afsah Sami got the third position with 771 marks.

