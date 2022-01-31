 
amazing
Reuters

Pillow Fighting Championship crowns its first-ever champions

Reuters

Women fighting in the Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) on January 31 in Florida. — Screengrab/Facebook
  • Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) holds its first live, pay-per-view event on January 29.
  • Nunes from Brazil defeat America's Kendahl Voelker in the women's final. Meanwhile, Hauley Tillman defeat Marcus Brimage in the men's final.
  • The event features 16 men and eight women with their specialised pillows in place of boxing gloves.

FLORIDA: Pillow fight has made its way into the boxing ring from the bedroom after the Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) held its first live, pay-per-view event on January 29.

The first-ever champion Istela Nunes was crowned today. The event featured 16 men and eight women with their specialised pillows in place of boxing gloves.

Nunes from Brazil defeated America’s Kendahl Voelker in the women’s final. Meanwhile, Hauley Tillman defeated Marcus Brimage in the men’s final.

The winners earned a title belt and a cash prize of $5,000. 

According to the CEO of the PFC Steve Williams: "PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing." 

"It's not something where you sit there and laugh and feathers are flying," Williams, CEO of PFC, told Reuters.

"It's serious. It's hardcore swinging with specialised pillows."

"The only difference between our fights and MMA fights is that nobody gets hurt," he said.

"The fighters don't like to get hurt, and there's a lot of people who don't want to see the blood. They want to see good competition, they just don't want to see the violence." 

