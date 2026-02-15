 
Donkeys 'tie the knot' in India on Valentine's Day

A donkey "marriage ceremony" in Bengaluru aimed to show animals can love too

Reuters
February 15, 2026

A pair of donkeys tied the knot in a unique wedding ceremony in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, February 14, 2026.
An unusual “wedding” ceremony staged for a pair of donkeys in India’s southern city of Bengaluru drew crowds on Saturday, as organisers used Valentine’s Day to convey a message that animal love and companionship are as important as human love.

The event featured garlands, music and curious onlookers, with offerings of fruit and flowers placed as part of the ceremony. A man tying knots around the necks of the adorned donkeys as locals gathered around.

Local leader Vatal Nagaraj ceremonially put a garland around the donkeys’ necks and posed for photographs. 

In another segment, he unfolded a traditional women’s outfit, a saree, and ceremoniously put it over a jennet before sitting near her. He was also seen tying an auspicious pendant around the jennet as locals surrounded the animals.

"Human love is not the only genuine form of love; animals also can love…this is what we want to show. (That's why) two donkeys are getting married today," said local Narayana Swami.

While some hard-line Hindu groups protest against celebrations of St Valentine’s Day in India, calling them immoral and a corruption of the country’s ancient civilisation, the year’s most romantic day has become increasingly popular, especially in urban areas, led by retailers who do healthy business selling rose-coloured greeting cards and heart-shaped balloons, and restaurants offering discount candlelight meals for two.

