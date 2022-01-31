Meghan Markle may restart her lifestyle blog

Meghan Markle, who ran a lifestyle blog before marrying Prince Harry while an actress, may reactivate her famous site.



The former Suits star's blog reportedly included interviews with her celebrity friends including Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra.

Meghan shut down the site in 2017 - just months before her engagement to Prince Harry was announced.

However, according to a media outlet, LA lawyer Marjorie Witter Norman filed a new application to trademark the blog's name in July last year, according to legal records.

It was filed under a Delaware-based holding company called Frim Fram Inc, linked to Meghan's business manager Andrew Meyer.



It's a move that has raised hopes that Meghan - who stepped down as a working royal along with Harry in March 2020 - may one-day re-launch the blog.

In a post to mark her 33rd birthday in 2014, Meghan opened up about her younger years - before she shot to international fame - giving an insight into her life.



She wrote: "My 20s were brutal – a constant battle with myself, judging my weight, my style, my desire to be as cool/as hip/as smart/as 'whatever' as everyone else."

Meghan Markle also added: "My teens were even worse – grappling with how to fit in, and what that even meant. My high school had cliques: the black girls and white girls, the Filipino and the Latina girls. Being biracial, I fell somewhere in between."

There are speculations that Meghan Markle could be in line to restart her lifestyle blog The Tig, where she discussed all about herself and other celebrities.