 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle may restart her lifestyle blog

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Meghan Markle may restart her lifestyle blog

Meghan Markle, who ran a lifestyle blog before marrying Prince Harry while an actress, may reactivate her famous site.

The former Suits star's blog reportedly included interviews with her celebrity friends including Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra.

Meghan shut down the site in 2017 - just months before her engagement to Prince Harry was announced.

However, according to a media outlet, LA lawyer Marjorie Witter Norman filed a new application to trademark the blog's name in July last year, according to legal records.

It was filed under a Delaware-based holding company called Frim Fram Inc, linked to Meghan's business manager Andrew Meyer.

It's a move that has raised hopes that Meghan - who stepped down as a working royal along with Harry in March 2020 - may one-day re-launch the blog.

In a post to mark her 33rd birthday in 2014, Meghan opened up about her younger years - before she shot to international fame - giving an insight into her life.

She wrote: "My 20s were brutal – a constant battle with myself, judging my weight, my style, my desire to be as cool/as hip/as smart/as 'whatever' as everyone else." 

Meghan Markle also added: "My teens were even worse – grappling with how to fit in, and what that even meant. My high school had cliques: the black girls and white girls, the Filipino and the Latina girls. Being biracial, I fell somewhere in between."

There are speculations that Meghan Markle could be in line to restart her lifestyle blog The Tig, where she discussed all about herself and other celebrities.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles’ £200,000 crown remains unpaid till now: report

Prince Charles’ £200,000 crown remains unpaid till now: report
Kate Middleton 'schooled' Meghan Markle on royal life

Kate Middleton 'schooled' Meghan Markle on royal life

Social media reacts after Rihanna debuts baby bump to confirm first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky

Social media reacts after Rihanna debuts baby bump to confirm first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky
Camilla broke THIS royal tradition for her wedding to Prince Charles

Camilla broke THIS royal tradition for her wedding to Prince Charles

Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky

Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky
The truth into Lady Gaga’s dognapping case unveiled: report

The truth into Lady Gaga’s dognapping case unveiled: report
Sources unveil Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s parenting mantra

Sources unveil Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s parenting mantra
Katy Perry’s secret to a successful work-life balance unearthed

Katy Perry’s secret to a successful work-life balance unearthed
BTS drops teaser of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’s OST ‘Stay Alive, leaves ARMY thrilled

BTS drops teaser of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’s OST ‘Stay Alive, leaves ARMY thrilled
Queen sidelines Prince Edward, honours Camilla to snub Harry?

Queen sidelines Prince Edward, honours Camilla to snub Harry?
Paris Hilton discusses decision to speak out about Utah boarding school abuse

Paris Hilton discusses decision to speak out about Utah boarding school abuse
Tom Holland secures £3m London pad for Zendaya: source

Tom Holland secures £3m London pad for Zendaya: source

Latest

view all