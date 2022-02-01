 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Spotify’s CEO breaks silence over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s misinformation claim

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s misinformation statement has reportedly pressured the CEO of Spotify to acknowledge a lacking on the part of the platform.

The CEO of Spotify, Daniel Ek has finally admitted to the surge of covid-19 misinformation that has been floating around its platform after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s statement brought in public attention.

In a statement of his own Mr Ek acknowledged the dangers of misinformation and accepted that the platform has “an obligation to do more to provide balance.”

The statement also went on to read,"You’ve had a lot of questions over the last few days about our platform policies and the lines we have drawn between what is acceptable and what is not.”

"We have had rules in place for many years but admittedly, we haven’t been transparent around the policies that guide our content more broadly. This, in turn, led to questions around their application to serious issues including COVID-19.”

"Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time.”

"These issues are incredibly complex. We’ve heard you – especially those from the medical and scientific communities – and are taking the following steps."

