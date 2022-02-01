Prince William ‘left infuriated’ by Kate Middleton’s press showdown

Prince William was once reportedly left infuriated by the kind of media attention Kate Middleton suffered prior to their engagement.



This harassment occurred back when Kate had not married into the Royal Family and was thus not eligible for taxpayer-funded police protection.

At the time, Prince William utilized official channels to voice displeasure in a bid to stop the intrusive photography of his, then-girlfriend

One of the statements issued at the time read, "Prince William is very unhappy at the paparazzi harassment of his girlfriend. He wants more than anything for it to stop.”

"Miss Middleton should, like any other private individual, be able to go about her everyday business without this kind of intrusion. The situation is proving unbearable for all those concerned."

Even the Mayor of London at the time issued a statement of his own and called for the intrusive actions to stop as “I think it is absolutely outrageous what is happening with Ms Middleton. The press have formed this great scrum of photographers. People have the right to grow up and live their lives without constant media intrusion.”

Much of Prince William’s anger stemmed from the tragic incident his mother faced and even her former bodyguard Ken Wharfe spoke to The Guardian at the time and advised Prince William to pay for private security for Kate, since "History appears to be repeating itself despite claims that lessons have been learned after the loss of Diana. As far as I can see the warnings have not been heeded."