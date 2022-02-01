 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Fatal ‘Rust’ shooting sparks New Mexico gun safety bill for actors

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

The fatal shooting on Alec Baldwins Rust film is set to usher in new gun control law
The fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' film is set to usher in new gun control law

A Republican New Mexico legislator wants actors and film professionals to undergo state-sponsored gun-safety training after a cinematographer was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of film Rust.

State Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell on Monday introduced a bill that would require all acting and film production personnel where firearms are present to complete a safety course offered by the New Mexico Game and Fish Department that is designed primarily for hunters.

Production companies that don’t comply would risk their eligibility for state film tax rebates. New Mexico offers a rebate of between 25% and 35% of in-state spending for video production that helps filmmakers large and small underwrite their work.

It was unclear whether the Democrat-led Legislature will bring the bill up for debate and a possible vote during a 30-day legislative session that ends February 17.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had not yet read the bill Monday and declined to say whether she supports the initiative, according to an email from spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett.

Pirtle is a partner in a farming business and an ardent supporter of gun rights. He has handled firearms on film sets while acting in minor roles for Western movies, such as Deadman Standing in 2018 and Death Alley in 2021.

The senator said in a statement that he was heartbroken to learn of the death of Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 on the set of Rust.

“Unfortunately, to the Hollywood elite, the talk around guns is all too abstract,” Pirtle said. “This is a simple bill to bring some gravity back to the use of firearms on film sets.”

Baldwin has said he didn’t know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off while pointed at Hutchins.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office that is leading an investigation into the cause of the death has said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.

Investigators have described “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on set at a movie-set ranch near Santa Fe, as they trace the source of ammunition from the set including live and dummy rounds.

Pirtle says his 10-year-old son has undergone standard firearms training by the state Game and Fish Department to instil an understanding that guns are not only household tools but also can be deadly.

Sackett said workplace safety regulators at the Environment Department have been investigating the death on the Rust set and are researching film-industry standards for the safe handling of firearms.

New Mexico enforces general workplace safety requirements on film sets and defers in some instances to gun-safety standards that are developed by the film industry. - AP

More From Entertainment:

Janet Jackson claims Michael Jackson's company tried to separate them amid 'Scream' shoot

Janet Jackson claims Michael Jackson's company tried to separate them amid 'Scream' shoot
Ed Sheeran leaves behind Dua Lipa to become world's most-played artist on radio

Ed Sheeran leaves behind Dua Lipa to become world's most-played artist on radio
David Beckham reveals interesting thing about her fashion designer wife Victoria

David Beckham reveals interesting thing about her fashion designer wife Victoria
Chicago blues drummer Sam Lay dies at 86

Chicago blues drummer Sam Lay dies at 86
Prince William, Kate Middleton's recent decision left many 'aghast'

Prince William, Kate Middleton's recent decision left many 'aghast'
‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney buys 'rare' luxury house at 24: See here

‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney buys 'rare' luxury house at 24: See here
Beyoncé gets all in mood for love as she gives sneak peak at her Valentine's Day look

Beyoncé gets all in mood for love as she gives sneak peak at her Valentine's Day look
Disney tops Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 30 years with ‘Encanto’ song

Disney tops Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 30 years with ‘Encanto’ song
Royal family defended for using taxpayers' money

Royal family defended for using taxpayers' money

‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ teases documentary release: Watch

‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ teases documentary release: Watch
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to soon walk down the aisle in ‘fairytale’ wedding?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to soon walk down the aisle in ‘fairytale’ wedding?
Rihanna’s baby daddy A$AP Rocky sends her ‘roomfuls of flowers’

Rihanna’s baby daddy A$AP Rocky sends her ‘roomfuls of flowers’

Latest

view all