 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele shuts down rumours of her split from boyfriend Rich Paul

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Adele shuts down rumours of her split from boyfriend Rich Paul

British singer Adele has put an end to speculations that she has split from her boyfriend Rich Paul.

The 33-old- musician did not let whispers get in her way as she responded quickly to air the truth after speculation began to mount that the pair's romance had hit the rocks.

Adele took to Instagram on Tuesday to express her excitement about performing at the upcoming BRIT Awards, with a sweet shoutout to her boyfriend. 

She penned: “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!” she wrote in the caption. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Many of her adoring fans commented beneath, adding praise for silencing untrue rumours.

One person wrote: "Adele said rumours, won't have it this time. A second reply read: "Rich sends his love' Queen."

The third one wrote: "And that's how you clear it."

The award-winning artist, who recently received flak for cancelling Las Vegas residency, also silenced speculation she may not be attending the Brits.

Last week, she broke down in tears after she'd been forced to cancel three-month's worth of show in Las Vegas. 

Adele's fans have also quizzed the star about the rescheduled dates for her Vegas residency after she confirmed her Brits performance. 

More From Entertainment:

Why Queen refuses to eat square shaped sandwiches

Why Queen refuses to eat square shaped sandwiches

Royal family's official website finally reflects Prince Andrew's new status

Royal family's official website finally reflects Prince Andrew's new status

Machine Gun Kelly faces backlash over his comments about underage Kendall Jenner

Machine Gun Kelly faces backlash over his comments about underage Kendall Jenner
‘Spider-Man’ success helps Sony lift annual profit outlook

‘Spider-Man’ success helps Sony lift annual profit outlook
Michael Jackson’s kids Prince, Paris Jackson attend opening of 'MJ' musical

Michael Jackson’s kids Prince, Paris Jackson attend opening of 'MJ' musical
Prince Harry 'cut off' old friend from wedding for criticising Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'cut off' old friend from wedding for criticising Meghan Markle

Kylie Jenner shares sweet family photo on Stormi’s 4th birthday

Kylie Jenner shares sweet family photo on Stormi’s 4th birthday
Shia LaBeouf expecting first child with former wife Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf expecting first child with former wife Mia Goth
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s cause of death revealed following autopsy

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s cause of death revealed following autopsy
Kate Middleton already preparing Charlotte to help Prince George 'lead the way'

Kate Middleton already preparing Charlotte to help Prince George 'lead the way'
Julia Fox refutes trolls who compare her to Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox refutes trolls who compare her to Kim Kardashian
Cillian Murphy on rolling Peaky Blinders without Helen McCrory: 'Strange and sad'

Cillian Murphy on rolling Peaky Blinders without Helen McCrory: 'Strange and sad'

Latest

view all