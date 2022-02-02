Adele shuts down rumours of her split from boyfriend Rich Paul

British singer Adele has put an end to speculations that she has split from her boyfriend Rich Paul.



The 33-old- musician did not let whispers get in her way as she responded quickly to air the truth after speculation began to mount that the pair's romance had hit the rocks.

Adele took to Instagram on Tuesday to express her excitement about performing at the upcoming BRIT Awards, with a sweet shoutout to her boyfriend.

She penned: “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!” she wrote in the caption. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Many of her adoring fans commented beneath, adding praise for silencing untrue rumours.



One person wrote: "Adele said rumours, won't have it this time. A second reply read: "Rich sends his love' Queen."

The third one wrote: "And that's how you clear it."

The award-winning artist, who recently received flak for cancelling Las Vegas residency, also silenced speculation she may not be attending the Brits.

Last week, she broke down in tears after she'd been forced to cancel three-month's worth of show in Las Vegas.



Adele's fans have also quizzed the star about the rescheduled dates for her Vegas residency after she confirmed her Brits performance.