NASA astronaut warns Tom Cruise about the smell on the ISS

NASA astronaut has issued a warning to Tom Cruise about the smells that reside within the International Space Station since he will be shooting the first-ever space film, from space in collaboration with Elon Musk and SpaceX.

The astronaut shared his wisdom and even admitted that spacewalks aren’t the walk in the park many assume them to be.

The upcoming film will reportedly be named Luna Park and according to Futurism, Glover, who is a NASA astronaut had a one-on-one conversation with the actor about his upcoming mission and left him a few pointers to abide by.

The conversation occurred on the podcast The Body In Space and there the astronaut was quoted saying, "you notice the smell the strongest because you kind of get saturated and you get used to it after."

He even gave an in-depth idea of the areas where the smell tends to become the worst and explained that he should be careful of the area surrounding the bathroom since "that's the most odoriferous module."

While some of the ISS’s (International Space Station) areas smell like a hospital, the areas surrounding the bathroom are akin to a locker room.

During the course of the conversation he even explained what it’s like to do space walks and added that "It's like running two marathons but on your hands the whole time," because legs are rarely used.