 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

NASA astronaut warns Tom Cruise about the smell on the ISS

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

NASA astronaut warns Tom Cruise about the smell on the ISS
NASA astronaut warns Tom Cruise about the smell on the ISS

NASA astronaut has issued a warning to Tom Cruise about the smells that reside within the International Space Station since he will be shooting the first-ever space film, from space in collaboration with Elon Musk and SpaceX.

The astronaut shared his wisdom and even admitted that spacewalks aren’t the walk in the park many assume them to be.

The upcoming film will reportedly be named Luna Park and according to Futurism, Glover, who is a NASA astronaut had a one-on-one conversation with the actor about his upcoming mission and left him a few pointers to abide by.

The conversation occurred on the podcast The Body In Space and there the astronaut was quoted saying, "you notice the smell the strongest because you kind of get saturated and you get used to it after."

He even gave an in-depth idea of the areas where the smell tends to become the worst and explained that he should be careful of the area surrounding the bathroom since "that's the most odoriferous module."

While some of the ISS’s (International Space Station) areas smell like a hospital, the areas surrounding the bathroom are akin to a locker room.

During the course of the conversation he even explained what it’s like to do space walks and added that "It's like running two marathons but on your hands the whole time," because legs are rarely used. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'laying low' after 'causing upset' to the Queen

Prince Harry 'laying low' after 'causing upset' to the Queen
Hailey Baldwin ‘felt an outcaste’ from church after Justin Bieber break up

Hailey Baldwin ‘felt an outcaste’ from church after Justin Bieber break up
Prince Andrew's assets could be seized, claims lawyer

Prince Andrew's assets could be seized, claims lawyer
Prince William advised to apologise to Prince Harry in order to mend relationship

Prince William advised to apologise to Prince Harry in order to mend relationship

Dwayne Johnson shocks fans with public support for Joe Rogan after misinformation drama

Dwayne Johnson shocks fans with public support for Joe Rogan after misinformation drama
Ronnie Wood unveils Rolling Stones artwork, talks tour hopes

Ronnie Wood unveils Rolling Stones artwork, talks tour hopes
Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on Holocaust apology after outcry

Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on Holocaust apology after outcry
Prince William, Prince Harry's cousin to inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Prince William, Prince Harry's cousin to inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Megan Thee Stallion opens up on desire to collaborate with Adele

Megan Thee Stallion opens up on desire to collaborate with Adele
Queen snubs Prince Harry with her latest move

Queen snubs Prince Harry with her latest move
Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant to receive honour for leadership in sports

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant to receive honour for leadership in sports
Snoop Dog issues desperate plea for missing dog Frank

Snoop Dog issues desperate plea for missing dog Frank

Latest

view all