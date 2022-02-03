Prince Charles, William ‘giving up’ on hopes of reunion with Prince Harry: report

Experts reveal Prince Charles and Prince William have officially resigned over any hopes for a reunion with Prince Harry “for some time.”

Royal expert and commentator Neil Sean made this revelation on his personal YouTube channel News Headlines.

There he claimed, "Prince Charles and Prince William have resigned themselves to the fact that Prince Harry really is well unreachable right now, and certainly for some time to come.”

"So as for the brothers reconnecting, re-patching and seemingly getting on, even at the forthcoming memorial for the former, as we know, wonderful Duke of Edinburgh in April at Westminster Abbey, that seems far out of reach.”

"And when you look at the footage of them both of veiling the statues for their late mother, Princess Diana, they certainly did look worlds apart.”

"And while Harry was simply acting out for the cameras, Prince William has ever remained statesmanlike, and more importantly, that's the one thing that really antagonises his younger brother, Prince Harry."