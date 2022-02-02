Rihanna saddens fans as she breaks her silence following pregnancy news

Rihanna could not give fans what they were expecting from their beloved star as the singer broke her silence on social media Wednesday but ignored her pregnancy announcement.

The singing sensation, who unveiled her baby bump on a snowy stroll through New York, was accused of not giving her followers what they were hoping for.

The mum-to-be shared a snap of her showing off her new red lipstick for her make up brand Fenty. Rihanna's fans said that they wanted to hear more about the baby rather than her beauty brand's products.

In one photo she wore a red visor and red vest top to match the crimson shade on her lips. She simply captioned the image "ICON".

The 33-year-old superstar's fan reacted: "I mean, miss ma'am....this ain’t what we wanna see right now from you." Another said: "No way did you just announce your pregnancy and instead of posting it posted a new lipstick."

On fane wrote: "Post your pregnancy pics." Others commented: "Hot, but we want the pregnancy shoot."

another penned: "Nice lipstick, now where is the baby bump?"

Some fans praised Rihanna for her drive, while many were upset as they were expecting more update about her pregnancy rather than the lipstick.