 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Fans can now watch Adele for free’: Susanna Reid takes a dig at the singer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

‘Fans can now watch Adele for free’: Susanna Reid takes a dig at the singer
‘Fans can now watch Adele for free’: Susanna Reid takes a dig at the singer

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid, while commenting on Adele’s upcoming BRIT awards, subtle took a dig at the Hello hit-maker’s high-priced tickets for cancelled Las Vegas shows.

During Wednesday’s episode of the show, the 51-year-old presenter talked about the Grammy-winning singer’s upcoming performance with co-host Adil Ray and correspondent Richard Arnold.

Arnold said, “I think the Brits for her, road to redemption is probably quite strong, but if there are any disgruntled fans who crossed the pond to try and see her at Las Vegas and then the residency was cancelled...”

Reid sarcastically said, “They can watch her on ITV!”

Arnold added, 'It's her home ground because in 2011 she brought the house down of course and it was a life changing performance for her back then.'

When Ray asked whether people are getting refunds for tickets, Arnold told, “Vegas ones, apparently yes. But of course the real cost was getting the hotels and if you had made the journey… But this (BRITs) will be great for her.”

“It's free to watch as well!,” Reid quipped again.

The Easy On Me singer dropped her picture on Instagram to announce her upcoming performance. She said, “Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!”



More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew's victim blaming tactics similar to Ghislaine Maxwell

Prince Andrew's victim blaming tactics similar to Ghislaine Maxwell
Leigh-Anne Pinnock was ‘ready to branch out’ months before 'Little Mix’ break: reports

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was ‘ready to branch out’ months before 'Little Mix’ break: reports
Channing Tatum thinks his rumoured ladylove Zoë Kravitz is 'a perfectionist'

Channing Tatum thinks his rumoured ladylove Zoë Kravitz is 'a perfectionist'
CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over undisclosed relationship with co-worker

CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over undisclosed relationship with co-worker
Jennifer Lopez highlights the need to teach kids about love

Jennifer Lopez highlights the need to teach kids about love
Kim begins romance with Pete Davidson after realising Kanye's never possible

Kim begins romance with Pete Davidson after realising Kanye's never possible
Queen Elizabeth II called out for 'abandoning' Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II called out for 'abandoning' Prince Andrew
Sebastian Stan teases possible ‘Star Wars’ role, calls Mark Hamill his ‘father’

Sebastian Stan teases possible ‘Star Wars’ role, calls Mark Hamill his ‘father’
Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids face difficulty after Megxit

Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids face difficulty after Megxit

Simon Cowell says he’s ‘bit of a nutter' after horrific second bike crash

Simon Cowell says he’s ‘bit of a nutter' after horrific second bike crash
Queen mocked by 'disgraced Lord' for abandoning Prince Andrew

Queen mocked by 'disgraced Lord' for abandoning Prince Andrew
Prince Harry 'urgently requested' Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Prince Harry 'urgently requested' Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Latest

view all