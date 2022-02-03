‘Fans can now watch Adele for free’: Susanna Reid takes a dig at the singer

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid, while commenting on Adele’s upcoming BRIT awards, subtle took a dig at the Hello hit-maker’s high-priced tickets for cancelled Las Vegas shows.

During Wednesday’s episode of the show, the 51-year-old presenter talked about the Grammy-winning singer’s upcoming performance with co-host Adil Ray and correspondent Richard Arnold.

Arnold said, “I think the Brits for her, road to redemption is probably quite strong, but if there are any disgruntled fans who crossed the pond to try and see her at Las Vegas and then the residency was cancelled...”

Reid sarcastically said, “They can watch her on ITV!”

Arnold added, 'It's her home ground because in 2011 she brought the house down of course and it was a life changing performance for her back then.'

When Ray asked whether people are getting refunds for tickets, Arnold told, “Vegas ones, apparently yes. But of course the real cost was getting the hotels and if you had made the journey… But this (BRITs) will be great for her.”

“It's free to watch as well!,” Reid quipped again.

The Easy On Me singer dropped her picture on Instagram to announce her upcoming performance. She said, “Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!”







