Thursday Feb 03 2022
Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum reveals he’d change THIS one thing about her

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum reveals he’d change THIS one thing about her

Popular American media personality Paris Hilton’s husband Carter Reum has revealed one thing that he would like to change about the starlet.

During the premiere of Paris in Love on E!, the couple opened up about things they would like to change about each other.

In the clip, Hilton and Reum, who are seen walking together on the beach, are having this adorably honest conversation.

"If there was one thing about me you could change, what would it be?" the Simple Life star asked Reum. After some hesitation, he responded saying, "Well, there's one thing. You're a little less organized than I would like. I just blame your creativity on that."

"Life could be worse," the Stars Are Blind singer replied.

Adding to his comment, he further said, "It could be way worse. I always tell people if you weren't messy, if there wasn't one small thing not perfect about you, I wouldn't believe you were true myself."

The singer also agreed and said, "I feel the same way. Sometimes I get scared that you're too good to be true."

Hilton and Reum tied the knot during a three-day ceremony in November last year.

