Jennifer Lopez 'ready to say I do' after gushing over beau Ben Affleck?

FileFootage

Jennifer Lopez might just be giving fans a subtle hint on a potential wedding in the cards!



The 52-year-old turned to her Instagram to promote a fashion brand in an all-denim look.

"Ready to say *I do*? Head to @Coach’s IG to learn more tomorrow. #CoachNY #MarryMeMovie," she captioned her photo, pairing her look with a matching denim cap.

Earlier during an interview with PEOPLE, JLo gushed over her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, explaining why it is more 'beautiful' than ever.

“We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again,’” she explained.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

She added: “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice,” she shared. “It was, ‘Oh wow, we’re not used to this and it’s really beautiful.’ But also we’re at a different point in our lives and who we were then and what we’ve done in our lives since then.”