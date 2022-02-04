 
Khloe Kardashian absolutely 'not dating' Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey

Khloe Kardashian is ensuring the public knows she is not dating Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey.

Responding to a Fangpage gossip, Khloe confirmed that she is single after breakup with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"It's confirmed that Khloé Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking," wrote the page to which Khloe instantly replied: "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE."

Kardashian shares three-year-old daughter True Thompson with Tristan. The couple split after Tristan went on to father another child with Maralee Nichols.  

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson wrote on his Instagram apology Story.

