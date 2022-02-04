Engin Altan’s Netflix film ‘Babamın Kemanı’ tops list of most watched films

Turkish superstar Engin Altan Duzyatan’s latest film ‘Babamın Kemanı (My Father's Violin)’ topped the list of weekly most watched films (Non-English).



The film has been watched by over 12.38 million hours in the week from January 24 to January 30.

Engin, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram to celebrate the success of his film.

He shared the list of the top 10 film in his Insta stories.

The ‘My Father's Violin’, featuring Engin and Belcim Bilgin, was released on streaming giant Netflix on January 21.

Engin had announced the release of his latest Netflix movie on social media.