Sunday Feb 06 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle continuing to learn ‘of things that went on behind their back’

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly still learning making revelations about things that kept on happening behind their backs, after Megxit.

Royal author and biographer Omid Scobie made this candid revelation.

According to Express UK, he began by admitting, "What I found really interesting about the coverage of that handover was a source claiming that Camilla was 'miffed' Meghan had originally been given the role.

"Which gives you further insight into some of the true feelings of how other members of the Royal Family felt about Harry and Meghan long before they even stepped away.”

Before concluding Mr Scobie added, "Even now, Harry and Meghan are still learning about things that went on behind their backs or behind the scenes before they left. If anything, these stories are perhaps a reminder to them that they made the right decision."

