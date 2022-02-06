 
Kanye West is grateful to Candace Owens for defending him against Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is grateful to Candace Owens for defending him against Kim Kardashian

Kanye West expressed gratitude towards Candace Owens for speaking up against Kim Kardashian’s stance on daughter North’s TikTok usage.

Taking to Instagram, the Donda rapper posted a screenshot of the 32-year-old activist's scathing tweets condemning the SKIMS founder’s take on kids’ social media presence.

He wrote alongside the photo in all caps, “THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE.”

The Flashing Lights rapper claimed that so many people are extended their support to him amidst his ongoing war over parenting of his estranged wife.

“THERE’S A LOT OF CELEBRITIES SCARED TO SAY SOMETHING IN PUBLIC BUT THEY’LL TEXT ME IN PRIVATE AND SAY THEIR ON MY SIDE,” he added.

“I WILL NO LONGER PUT MY HAND THROUGH A BLENDER TO HUG MY CHILDREN,” he continued expressing. “MY MOTHER TOOK ME TO CHICAGO WHEN I WAS 3 AND TOLD MY DAD IF HE CAME TO CHICAGO HE WOULD NEVER SEE ME AGAIN SO I BOUGHT THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR I DREAM OF A WORLD WHERE DAD’S CAN STILL BE HEROES.”

Owens had opened up on the issue, stating “Kim is wrong on this one. The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented. (sic).”


