Does WhatsApp web have an updated voice note feature?

WhatsApp voice note logo. Photo: WhatsApp

After rolling out a global voice note player for the iOS platform, Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp has made the same feature available for WhatsApp web, WABetaInfo reported.

As reported earlier, the global voice note player is a new variation in the existing feature to play WhatsApp voice notes, which allows the users to switch to another while listening to the notes.

However, the WhatsApp news tracker has recently reported that WhatsApp has released the feature for WhatsApp web users as well under the latest version update.

Whats new in the update?

We know that the voice notes stop playing immediately when we exit the chat or tap a new message notification while listening to one. But with the feature update, the WhatsApp web users will have the ability to continue listening to the voice notes while navigating to other chats to read other people's messages.

Here in this screenshot, you can see that a different chat is open on WhatsApp web while there is a bar under the chats column that depicts that a voice note is playing.

The bar has a window for display picture to specify the sender and a play or pause button.

The feature has been made available for the beta testers and all of the users might not be able to use it right now. However, it will be released for everyone soon.

It is pertinent to mention that this feature is still under development for WhatsApp beta for Android.