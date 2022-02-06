 
Sunday Feb 06 2022
Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian are competing to make daughters 'be at the top': reports

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian are competing to make daughters ‘be at the top’: reports
Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian are competing to make daughters ‘be at the top’: reports

Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian are reportedly trying to outshine each other in making their daughters ‘be at the top.’

According to OK!, both the stars are ‘obsessed’ with their children and think of them as their ‘extension’. “They want their kids to be at the top,” the source spilled to the outlet.

The insider also claimed that the 40-year-old singer, who has a 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter follows everything ‘kim does’. 

“She’s determined for her brood to beat out any Kardashian offspring," the outlet quoted its source.

The insider also shared that the the beauty mogul would never miss a chance to praise her daughter eight-year-old daughter North. 

Moreover, the source also expressed that the divas would never admit to competing with each other because of their ‘huge egos’.

"but Beyoncé and Kim watch everything the other one does and are constantly trying to one-up each other,” it added.

Meanwhile, Kardashian was recently called out by her estranged husband Kanye West for allowing their daughter to use TikTok.

