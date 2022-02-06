After scarves, India's Karnataka state bans 'clothes that disturb law'

Five girls protesting against hijab ban outside of a pre-university school in Udupi — Umesh Marpally/BBC

State government orders banning clothes that disturb equality, integrity and public order in Karnataka.



Authorities prompted action after march of Hindu students wearing saffron scarves and chanting slogans.

Petitions regarding hijab restrictions are going to be heard on Tuesday which are filed by five Muslim female students.



BENGALURU: The state government of Karnataka has ordered to ban clothes "which disturb equality, integrity and public order" in Karnataka.

Muslim women wearing scarves or hijabs have lately become a "problem" in Karnataka schools and colleges amid the ban.

A march of Hindu students, who wore saffron scarves and shouted slogans, has made the authorities ban such clothes.



"Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice," the government order said, adding that students have to follow a dress code chosen by authorities.

According to NDTV the order says: "In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn."

"The education department has noticed that in some educational institutions, the boys and girls have started behaving according to their religion, which hurts the equality and unity," it added.

The issue has been submitted to the high court, while a meeting with Law and Education departments was held on Friday by Chief Minister Bommai, which apparently led to the new order.

Petition regarding the hijab restrictions would be heard on Tuesday which is filed by five girls studying in a government pre-university college in Udupi.

The face-off has also taken a political turn as Congress leaders supported those wearing hijabs while the ruling BJP said it will not allow "Talibanisation" of education institutions.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress accused the BJP and RSS of trying to spark communal strife, he said: "The constitution has given the right to practice any religion which means one can wear any clothes according to their religion. Prohibiting 'Hijab-wearing students from entering school is a violation of fundamental rights."



He further mentioned: "There is a BJP government in this state, there is no room for hijab or any other related incidents. Schools are temples of mother Saraswathi (goddess of education); everyone should abide by rules and regulations there. Bringing religion there is not right, what students need is education, if someone can't follow rules they can choose their path elsewhere."



Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy stands against both the BJP and Congress, asking the government to allow hijabs in places where it was allowed till now, and ban them at places where it was started recently.

