All eyes on Prince Andrew as he agrees to give statement under oath

Queen's son Prince Andrew has agreed to give a statement under oath next month in the UK as part of the civil case against him, according to new report.

One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, has said she was forced to have sex with Andrew in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island between 1999 and 2002, when she says Epstein kept her as a “sex slave”. She was 17.



After a judge ruled the case could proceed, Andrew formally denied allegations and demanded a jury trial.

Giuffre's lawyer David Boies last month said in a statement that her legal team was looking "forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms. Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial."



Now all eyes are on Prince Andrew as he has agreed to give a statement under oath on March 10. People are speculating the prince will stand firm on his previous statement, while some critics think the case will take a new turn after Andrew's statement.



Boies and another lawyer representing Giuffre, Sigrid McCawley, will conduct the deposition, which is expected to last two days, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The accusations against Andrew have already tarnished his public standing, and he stepped back from royal duties in late 2019. He was also stripped of military titles and charities last month.



Andrew has until July 14 to potentially answer questions about the case under oath. If the case is not settled, he could face a trial date between September and December 2022, according to CNN.