Experts have accused Meghan Markle of busying herself with crafting intimate Archie and Lilibet moments in a last-ditch effort to safeguard the family brand from the after-effects of the Spotify drama.



Brand and reputation expert Mr Schiffer issued this scathing allegation during one of his interviews.

There the Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants told Express UK, “The public can count on seeing far more Lilibet this year.”

“Lilibet will follow a lockstep pattern like Archie with limited and carefully curated public moments architected in part to boost Harry and Meghan's brand.”

He even added, "Harry and Meghan know family sells, and they will continue to highlight the concept of their children yet fiercely protect each's individual privacy.”

“Meghan and Harry's choice deflects the public perception of a Spotify bloodbath and shows more royal DNA evidence to the public.