Prince Harry and Meghan slammed as 'fake' and 'braindead': US host comes under fire for remarks

American TV presenter Tucker Carlson has come under fire for branding Harry and Meghan Markle "fake" and "braindead" over their multi-million dollar deal with a streaming giant.



Tucker Carlson, Fox News presenter, blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and shared his thoughts on the deal: "That annoying fake duchess from LA and her brain-dead husband threatened to walk if Spotify refused to muzzle Joe Rogan, but they’re not going anywhere.."

The US host went on to say: "These two grifters have a $25million podcast deal with Spotify for essentially no work.”

Harry and Meghan have also been branded as 'pathetic' and 'irrelevant' by a retired judge, saying 'nobody cares' what he thinks in America.

The Duke and Duchess have only released one episode of their Spotify podcast so far but critics have scrutinised the couple for remaining in partnership with the music giants.



Carlson added: "So far, we believe they have produced just over 30 minutes of content. That means these two have been paid about a million dollars for each minute of talking they’ve done. That’s a good gig. It’s too good to leave."



Meanwhile, some fans of the Sussexes have voiced support for the royal couple and slammed the critics for calling them out.

Meghan and Harry have also received increasing pressure to abandon their partnership with the streaming service after it hosted anti-vaccination content made by US commentator Joe Rogan.



Another host, Greg Gutfeld, reportedly said they [Harry and Meghan] were "a bunch of deadbeats" and Jeanine Pirro called them "pathetic"and ‘irrelevant’.

