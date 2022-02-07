Jennifer Garner reminisces over first-ever relationship

Jennifer Garner recalls her memories of her first-ever relationship and the breakup that followed.



The actor weighed in on everything while in attendance at an event hosted by Harvard University in her honour as the Woman of the Year.

There she began by recounting the story of her first love and admitted she wears the badge of her failed relationship “proudly”.

She started off by revealing the identity of the boy in question and admitted, “It was a guy named Matt Crittenden,” and he tried to move into second base on the very first date.

Before concluding she also recalled, “He tried to go further than a kiss, and I swatted it away. He broke up with me the next day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I’ve worn proudly ever since.”