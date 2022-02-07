 
entertainment
Monday Feb 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner reminisces over first-ever relationship

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Jennifer Garner reminisces over first-ever relationship

Jennifer Garner recalls her memories of her first-ever relationship and the breakup that followed.

The actor weighed in on everything while in attendance at an event hosted by Harvard University in her honour as the Woman of the Year.

There she began by recounting the story of her first love and admitted she wears the badge of her failed relationship “proudly”.

She started off by revealing the identity of the boy in question and admitted, “It was a guy named Matt Crittenden,” and he tried to move into second base on the very first date.

Before concluding she also recalled, “He tried to go further than a kiss, and I swatted it away. He broke up with me the next day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I’ve worn proudly ever since.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West takes down posts about Kim Kardashian and their kids

Kanye West takes down posts about Kim Kardashian and their kids
Queen's touching gesture to Meghan Markle, her mother before wedding unearthed

Queen's touching gesture to Meghan Markle, her mother before wedding unearthed
Kate Middleton hit major bump in relationship after Prince William's antics

Kate Middleton hit major bump in relationship after Prince William's antics
Jennifer Lopez wants to support her kids in ‘finding their own identities’

Jennifer Lopez wants to support her kids in ‘finding their own identities’
Hilaria Baldwin puts on loved-up display with husband Alec, 'we've been through a lot’

Hilaria Baldwin puts on loved-up display with husband Alec, 'we've been through a lot’
Zendaya recalls 'running all day' in 100-degree weather amid 'Euphoria' shoot

Zendaya recalls 'running all day' in 100-degree weather amid 'Euphoria' shoot

Prince Harry and Meghan slammed as 'fake' and 'braindead': US host comes under fire for remarks

Prince Harry and Meghan slammed as 'fake' and 'braindead': US host comes under fire for remarks
Spotify CEO says cancelling Joe Rogan isn’t ‘the answer’

Spotify CEO says cancelling Joe Rogan isn’t ‘the answer’
Kanye West documentary's new trailer out

Kanye West documentary's new trailer out
Watch Dwayne Johnson's daughters prank him in adorable video

Watch Dwayne Johnson's daughters prank him in adorable video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called 'annoying, pathetic' over Spotify deal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called 'annoying, pathetic' over Spotify deal

Khloé Kardashian lands in hot water for her rude behaviour with ‘Jersey Shore’ star

Khloé Kardashian lands in hot water for her rude behaviour with ‘Jersey Shore’ star

Latest

view all