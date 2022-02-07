Princess Diana's hands 'were not clean' amid marriage to Prince Charles

File Footage





It has been claimed that the public has a very one-sided view of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship, and that the latter was not as innocent as people viewed her.

According to Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley, the late Princess of Wales’s "hands weren’t clean" and that she reportedly had several extra-marital affairs when still being married to Prince Charles.

Royal correspondent at Newsweek Jack Royston told Madeley: “At the time when Charles becomes the King, he is gonna have to forge a really close relationship with the public, and that’s something Charles has done really well, his campaigning on climate change for example.

"One big question mark about Charles has always been whether he has this close relationship with the public and whether he has the Queen’s natural instinct for where public interest lies.”

Madeley said: “Why is it you think, that people have that sort of one-sided memory of what happened all those years ago?

"Because let’s be honest, Diana’s hands weren’t clean in terms of having extra-marital affairs, she had a number.

"When Charles comes to his third [relationship] with Camilla, they are by now both married and both very unhappy, and Patti Palmer-Tomkinson invites them to her house in 1986, and that’s it.

“By that time, Diana has had affairs with 10 people, all of which the public knew nothing about.”