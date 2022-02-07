 
entertainment
Monday Feb 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana's hands 'were not clean' amid marriage to Prince Charles

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 07, 2022

File Footage


It has been claimed that the public has a very one-sided view of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship, and that the latter was not as innocent as people viewed her.

According to Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley, the late Princess of Wales’s "hands weren’t clean" and that she reportedly had several extra-marital affairs when still being married to Prince Charles.

Royal correspondent at Newsweek Jack Royston told Madeley: “At the time when Charles becomes the King, he is gonna have to forge a really close relationship with the public, and that’s something Charles has done really well, his campaigning on climate change for example.

"One big question mark about Charles has always been whether he has this close relationship with the public and whether he has the Queen’s natural instinct for where public interest lies.”

Madeley said: “Why is it you think, that people have that sort of one-sided memory of what happened all those years ago?

"Because let’s be honest, Diana’s hands weren’t clean in terms of having extra-marital affairs, she had a number.

"When Charles comes to his third [relationship] with Camilla, they are by now both married and both very unhappy, and Patti Palmer-Tomkinson invites them to her house in 1986, and that’s it.

“By that time, Diana has had affairs with 10 people, all of which the public knew nothing about.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian ‘done being nice’ after ex Kanye West’s latest outbursts

Kim Kardashian ‘done being nice’ after ex Kanye West’s latest outbursts
Prince Charles was allowed to call his wife 'Queen Camilla' in 2017: report

Prince Charles was allowed to call his wife 'Queen Camilla' in 2017: report
Queen's precious gift to Camilla: Searches for 'Koh-I-Noor' skyrocket amid new reports

Queen's precious gift to Camilla: Searches for 'Koh-I-Noor' skyrocket amid new reports
Kanye West takes down posts about Kim Kardashian and their kids

Kanye West takes down posts about Kim Kardashian and their kids
Queen's touching gesture to Meghan Markle, her mother before wedding unearthed

Queen's touching gesture to Meghan Markle, her mother before wedding unearthed
Jennifer Garner reminisces over first-ever relationship

Jennifer Garner reminisces over first-ever relationship
Kate Middleton hit major bump in relationship after Prince William's antics

Kate Middleton hit major bump in relationship after Prince William's antics
Jennifer Lopez wants to support her kids in ‘finding their own identities’

Jennifer Lopez wants to support her kids in ‘finding their own identities’
Hilaria Baldwin puts on loved-up display with husband Alec, 'we've been through a lot’

Hilaria Baldwin puts on loved-up display with husband Alec, 'we've been through a lot’
Zendaya recalls 'running all day' in 100-degree weather amid 'Euphoria' shoot

Zendaya recalls 'running all day' in 100-degree weather amid 'Euphoria' shoot

Prince Harry and Meghan slammed as 'fake' and 'braindead': US host comes under fire for remarks

Prince Harry and Meghan slammed as 'fake' and 'braindead': US host comes under fire for remarks

Latest

view all