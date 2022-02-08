 
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
Piers Morgan blasts 'unbelievably stupid and privileged' Kirstie Allsopp

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has branded Kirstie Allsopp "unbelievably stupid and privileged" for her comments on home ownership.

The Location, Location, Location presenter has been called out for comments she made in the Sunday Times that she bought her first home at the age of 21, with the help of her family by saving on luxuries, saying young people need to give up their subscription lifestyle if they want to get on the property ladder.

Former Good Morning presenter Morgan slammed the property expert and craft-lover in his tweet: "Every time Kirstie Allsopp trends, I check why and see she’s said another unbelievably stupid, ludicrously ill-informed and woefully privileged thing. Then I wait for her to respond to the entirely justified outrage by throwing her toys out of the pram & quitting Twitter again."

Allsopp, 50, was quoted as saying: "When I bought my first property, going abroad, the EasyJet, coffee, gym, Netflix lifestyle didn't exist. I used to walk to work with a sandwich. And on payday I'd go for a pizza, and to a movie, and buy a lipstick."

Allsopp has reacted to the backlash, saying: "If you don’t like the shows don’t watch them. But I’m beyond caring what the press or social media think about me, life is too short."

It is not the first time that Morgan and Allsopp have clashed on Twitter. Last year, the broadcaster called her "cretinous" for saying that lockdown was more dangerous to children than COVID-19.

