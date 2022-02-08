 
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
Shawn Mendes gets cozy with yogi following split from Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes, months after splitting with Camila Cabello, was spotted with a brunette yogi in Hawaii
Shawn Mendes, months after splitting with Camila Cabello, was spotted with a brunette yogi in Hawaii

Singer Shawn Mendes, newly single after splitting with fellow singer Camila Cabello, was spotted getting cozy with a brunette yogi at a beach in Hawaii on Friday, January 4.

In pictures shared by People magazine, Mendes is seen deeply involved in a surreal-looking beach ritual with the yogi, who has been identified as Hitomi Mochizuki, who seems to be a mutual friend of the former couple.

Pictures of the two show Mendes snorting an unidentified substance from a pipe as Mochizuki appears to blow into it. The two are seen indulging in the practice while sitting cross-legged on a blanket in what appears to be a wooded area.

Photo: Page Six
Photo: Page Six
Photo: Page Six
Photo: Page Six

Yet another picture showed them staring deeply into each other’s eyes before they got up and left to grab drinks and were then photographed walking along a rocky path. Both were seen talking and smiling at each other.

According to Page Six, reps for both Mendes and Mochizuki were unavailable to comment on their relationship.

Mendes and longtime girlfriend Cabello broke up in November 2021, and both follow Mochizuki on Instagram.

