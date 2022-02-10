 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'eyeing' to mint money like James Corden

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eager to mint money like James Corden, says reporter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eager to mint money like James Corden, says reporter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are juggling business and philanthropy with their multiple new ventures.

Journalist Richard Mineards as per reveals that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently lavishing a $14.7 million return on their California mansion.

Richard further believes that Meghan is now aiming for money minting techniques to expand her influence with Harry.

“I think they’re very money driven (with their) Spotify and Netflix and whatever other deals they can come across and also registering their companies in Delaware which is a more tax free community," he told the Evening Standard.

“They’ve obviously got their eye on the money like their good friend James Corden who now earns something like $12 million (£9million) per season of The Late Late Show.

"I think they’d like to get on that sort of level where hopefully they can earn lots of money and get their views across but also do good things with The Archewell foundation (the couple’s non-profit organisation) as well.”

More From Entertainment:

Armie Hammer focuses on ‘sobriety’ to co-parent children with Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer focuses on ‘sobriety’ to co-parent children with Elizabeth Chambers
Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire reunite for night of fun in California

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire reunite for night of fun in California
Tyrese Gibson hangs on to hope amid mother’s critical condition in ICU

Tyrese Gibson hangs on to hope amid mother’s critical condition in ICU
Caitlyn Jenner visits Kylie Jenner's son, says 'everybody is doing great'

Caitlyn Jenner visits Kylie Jenner's son, says 'everybody is doing great'
Angelina Jolie delivers emotional speech at U.S. Capitol, presses for domestic violence law

Angelina Jolie delivers emotional speech at U.S. Capitol, presses for domestic violence law
Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo pens emotional note to mark 1 month since his death

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo pens emotional note to mark 1 month since his death
Britney Spears dances in high heels to tease 'what’s to come'

Britney Spears dances in high heels to tease 'what’s to come'
Jennifer Aniston’s adorable dogs interrupt her during her workout regime

Jennifer Aniston’s adorable dogs interrupt her during her workout regime
Nick Jonas shares glimpse of ‘Morning mood’ in first post since baby’s birth: Watch

Nick Jonas shares glimpse of ‘Morning mood’ in first post since baby’s birth: Watch
Kim Kardashian flaunts namesake notepads as she begins law studies

Kim Kardashian flaunts namesake notepads as she begins law studies
Julia Fox likes watching 'partner-swapping' films amid Kanye West romance

Julia Fox likes watching 'partner-swapping' films amid Kanye West romance
David Beckham son Brooklyn Beckham's 8-minute cooking episode costs $100,000

David Beckham son Brooklyn Beckham's 8-minute cooking episode costs $100,000

Latest

view all