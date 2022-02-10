Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'eyeing' to mint money like James Corden

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eager to mint money like James Corden, says reporter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are juggling business and philanthropy with their multiple new ventures.

Journalist Richard Mineards as per reveals that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently lavishing a $14.7 million return on their California mansion.

Richard further believes that Meghan is now aiming for money minting techniques to expand her influence with Harry.

“I think they’re very money driven (with their) Spotify and Netflix and whatever other deals they can come across and also registering their companies in Delaware which is a more tax free community," he told the Evening Standard.



“They’ve obviously got their eye on the money like their good friend James Corden who now earns something like $12 million (£9million) per season of The Late Late Show.

"I think they’d like to get on that sort of level where hopefully they can earn lots of money and get their views across but also do good things with The Archewell foundation (the couple’s non-profit organisation) as well.”