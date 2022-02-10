 
Thursday Feb 10 2022
Prince Andrew Drive residents demand name change amid sex allegations

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Residents of Prince Andrew Drive in Telford, Shropshire have demanded that the name be removed amid sex allegations against the Duke of York.

Angry locals believe that "it’s not right" to keep the name "Prince Andrew Drive" for their street as he faces a civil case in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre multiple instances when she was just 17.

As a result of the explosive claims, the Duke of York saw himself being embroiled in controversy by the public which eventually led the monarch to strip him of his royal and military patronages.

This has also affected the residents of Prince Andrew Drive with one local saying its “not right that it’s named after him”.

"We've been thinking about writing to them," they said.

Furthermore, another resident insisted to change the name but stick to the royal theme by naming it after one of the Cambridges children, Prince George, Prince Louis or Princess Charlotte.

However, residents Terry and Kim Beech do not think it is much of a problem.

"You can't keep rewriting history," he said.

"It's always been Prince Andrew Drive. You can't keep changing things. You can't erase history.

"He's still part of the royal family."

