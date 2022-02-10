 
Prince Harry vows to carry on Princess Diana's 'unfinished business'

Prince Harry has vowed to carry on his late mother Princess Diana’s work in tackling HIV.

The Duke of Sussex’s vow comes after the Queen had announced that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles would take the throne.

The late princess had raised awareness of the condition and supported hospices, in turn changing global perception.

The Duke of Sussex promised to continue his mother’s work when speaking to former Wales rugby player captain Gareth Thomas.

"Once you get to meet people and you see the suffering around the world, I certainly can't turn my back on that," he said.

"Then add in the fact that my mum's work was unfinished, I feel obligated to try and continue that as much as possible. I've got to finish the job."

His appearance comes after silence from him and his wife Meghan Markle over the Queen’s announcement for Camilla.

