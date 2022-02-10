 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn makes rare comment about relationship

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Taylor Swift’s secretive longtime boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, offered a rare comment about them recently
Taylor Swift’s secretive longtime boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, offered a rare comment about them recently

Taylor Swift’s longtime boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, is famously secretive and rarely talks about his relationship with the chart topper, however, he offered a rare comment about them recently.

Talking about his upcoming Hulu series Conversations with Friends in which his character is in an open relationship, the British actor was asked to comment on polyamorous relationships, reported E! News.

To this, Alwyn replied, “I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship,” referring to his and Swift’s almost five-year-long relationship.

He then went on to talk about the show, saying, “But I think one of the interesting things about Sally Rooney’s writings and what she explores is happiness, love, desire, and intimacy outside of those constructs that we create for ourselves, whether that’s friendships or families or relationships.”

Alwyn’s comment about his relationship with Swift comes years after his last comment about them in 2019 when he told The Times that “99.9 percent of what the press write about them is false.”

He had also commented on Swift writing songs about him, saying that “it’s flattering.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles would've given Prince Andrew key role 'if he were a good boy'

Prince Charles would've given Prince Andrew key role 'if he were a good boy'
Britain’s Princess Eugenie marks son’s first birthday with adorable post: See

Britain’s Princess Eugenie marks son’s first birthday with adorable post: See
Funk singer and fashion icon Betty Davis dies at 77

Funk singer and fashion icon Betty Davis dies at 77
Prince Harry seemingly defies Queen's decision, snubs Camilla

Prince Harry seemingly defies Queen's decision, snubs Camilla
Task force for safety review kick starts after Astroworld tragedy

Task force for safety review kick starts after Astroworld tragedy
Queen leaves fans in shock as she breaks decades old tradition

Queen leaves fans in shock as she breaks decades old tradition
Prince Charles 'clearly adores' daughter-in-law Kate Middleton

Prince Charles 'clearly adores' daughter-in-law Kate Middleton

Watch: BTS’s Jin, RM & V interrupt each other's interviews with hilarious remarks

Watch: BTS’s Jin, RM & V interrupt each other's interviews with hilarious remarks
Adele celebrates her BRITs win, lauds fellow winners and nominees

Adele celebrates her BRITs win, lauds fellow winners and nominees
Ireland Baldwin addresses ‘thoughtless’ comments in scathing clap back

Ireland Baldwin addresses ‘thoughtless’ comments in scathing clap back
Adele slammed for her vocal admission about ‘loving womanhood’

Adele slammed for her vocal admission about ‘loving womanhood’
Prince Harry vows to carry on Princess Diana's 'unfinished business'

Prince Harry vows to carry on Princess Diana's 'unfinished business'

Latest

view all