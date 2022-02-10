Mian Mansha thanks Prince of Wales for supporting Pakistan

Mian Mohammad Mansha (L) and Prince of Wales (R). — Provided by the reporter

Mian Mansha meets Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the annual dinner to celebrate its accomplishments over past year.

Mian Mansha says he is thankful to the Prince of Wales for taking special interest in Pakistan, especially in the areas of education.

On the occasion, funds to support COVID-19 recovery work across Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were also raised.

LONDON: Renowned Pakistani industrialist Mian Mohammad Mansha has thanked the Prince of Wales for his efforts to support the educational development and health facilities for the vulnerable communities in South Asian countries including Pakistan.

Mian Mansha met His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla at the annual dinner held here by the British Asian Trust to celebrate its accomplishments over the past year and raise funds to support COVID-19 recovery work across Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Mian Mansha — Chairman of Nishat Group of Companies and Chairman of MCB Bank Limited — flew from Pakistan to meet Prince Charles and other dignitaries including notable guests Chancellor Rishi Sunak MP, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Adar and Natasha Poonawalla, heads of the Serum Institute of India and long-term supporters of the Trust. Mansha was recently appointed Chair of the British Asian Trust’s Advisory Council for Pakistan.

The British Asian Trust was founded in 2007 by The Prince of Wales and British Asian business leaders to tackle widespread poverty, inequality and injustice in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Last year, the British Asian Trust secured £2 million of matched funding from the UK government for the Trust’s Women’s Economic Empowerment programme, which will enable nearly 10,000 Pakistani women to find a job or start a business in a post-COVID world.

— Provided by the reporter

During his address, The Prince of Wales His Royal Highness said: “I cannot quite believe it is almost two years to the day that my wife and myself were able to be with all of you to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust.

Since then, across the globe, there has been terrible loss of life from COVID-19 and we have especially seen the devastating impact throughout South Asia. In these most challenging times, the British Asian Trust has run four significant fundraising appeals which have so far raised almost £20m. A truly remarkable achievement in such a difficult environment.”

Chair of the British Asian Trust Manoj Badale said: “The funds raised will help us continue to deliver large scale outcome-focused programmes in the fields of education, livelihoods, mental health, anti-trafficking and conservation in South Asia post-COVID-19.”

Speaking to Geo News, Mian Mansha said he was thankful to the Prince of Wales for taking special interest in Pakistan, especially in the areas of education, through his charitable initiative.

He told this correspondent: “I am honoured to have met His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall at the British Asian Trust’s Annual Reception and Dinner at the British Museum.

The British Asian Trust's fundraising efforts to tackle poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asian countries such as Pakistan is highly commendable and quite a feat in the current COVID-19 environment. I am grateful to the Royal couple and the British Asian Trust for their kind hospitality and generosity. Having just learnt of his health, I also take this opportunity to wish His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales a swift recovery from COVID-19.”