 
Sci-Tech
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp is developing new feature for group voice calls

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

— MyGadgetReviewer/File
— MyGadgetReviewer/File

WhatsApp is continuously updating the app with new updates. The company is now enabling a new experience for its users while placing group voice calls, according to WABetainfo.

According to the WhatsApp watcher, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is starting to roll out a new interface to certain beta testers.

Related items

It reported that WhatsApp is also revamping the interface when you place a group voice call, bringing voice waveforms for all participants during the call.

“This feature is rolling out to certain Android beta testers, but more activations are planned within the next few weeks,” WABetainfo said.

— WABetoinfo
— WABetoinfo

It is pertinent to mention here that another feature to improve the interface for voice calls is already enabled in this iOS beta, which includes the ability to use wallpaper for voice calls, even if there is no way to customise it at the moment.

More From Sci-Tech:

Instagram Music for stories now available to Pakistani users

Instagram Music for stories now available to Pakistani users
Global regulators going 'full steam' to tame crypto currencies

Global regulators going 'full steam' to tame crypto currencies
WhatsApp introduces minor tweaks for camera

WhatsApp introduces minor tweaks for camera
TikTok partners with Zindagi Trust to create digital safety awareness

TikTok partners with Zindagi Trust to create digital safety awareness
After bitcoin 'winter', investors hunt risk in virtual worlds

After bitcoin 'winter', investors hunt risk in virtual worlds
What changes has WhatsApp made to your contact list?

What changes has WhatsApp made to your contact list?
TikTok tests age-rated content restrictions

TikTok tests age-rated content restrictions
Unreal demand: Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Unreal demand: Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market
Does WhatsApp web have an updated voice note feature?

Does WhatsApp web have an updated voice note feature?
Twitter may soon remove its 280 characters limit

Twitter may soon remove its 280 characters limit
All in a day: Zuckerberg loses $29b, Bezos set to pocket $20b

All in a day: Zuckerberg loses $29b, Bezos set to pocket $20b
Facebook loses 1 million daily users as Meta's profit take a dip

Facebook loses 1 million daily users as Meta's profit take a dip

Latest

view all