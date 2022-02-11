 
entertainment
Jennifer Aniston ‘far from her bubbly self’ as blues kick in: ‘Finding it tough’

Insiders believe Friends alum Jennifer Aniston has been struggling with her mental health for some time now and is “finding it tough not to have someone special to share her life with.”

This in-depth look into Aniston’s mental state has been presented by a source very close to the actor.

According to their findings, not even fame and fortune can fill the hole in her heart that’s been left vacant because of her lacking love life.

The insider admitted that the actor has often been seen sadder while on the set of Murder Mystery 2.

Reportedly, “She seemed to be sad about something and was far from her usual bubbly self. It was like she had the weight of the world on her shoulders.”

The source also dubbed this year one of Aniston’s ‘loneliest’ and admitted that while “She’ll put on a brave face and insist she’s fine with being single, the truth is, she’s finding it tough not having someone special to share her life with.”

For those unversed with Aniston’s romance past, she was once married to Brad Pitt, and back in 2018 split from Justin Theroux.

