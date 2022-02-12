Billie Eilish hits 100 million followers on Instagram

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas met US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.

The due was in Washington DC as part of the Happier Than Ever world tour.

Sharing a picture with Billie and her brother, the president wrote on Instagram "When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House. Great to see you and your family — and I’m glad you got to meet Commander."

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has crossed 100 million followers on Instagram.

