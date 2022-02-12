Queen Elizabeth returns to work next week amid fresh health concerns

 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

British Queen Elizabeth II is expected to return to work next week after she sparked fresh health fears following coronavirus diagnosis of Prince Charles.

According to the royal sources, Queen Elizabeth 95, who recently marked her accession day, is expected to fulfill several engagements at Windsor Castle next week, The Sun reported.

The monarch will held video calls with the ambassadors and dignitaries from the Windsor.

Queen sparked fresh health concerns after Prince Charles was diagnosed with Covid-19 as the prince met her in Windsor two days before testing positive, according to the British media reports

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating," said a message on the prince´s official Twitter page.

Buckingham Palace did not say whether the Queen had tested positive or negative for the virus.

However, Queen had no symptoms and submitted a negative result but will be closely “monitored and tested” over the weekend.

