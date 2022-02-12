 
entertainment
Kanye West, Julia Fox struggle to keep their romance going on amid busy schedules

Kanye West and Julia Fox are struggling to keep their romance alive amid separate busy lives.

A source tells People that the Uncut Gems actress and the Praise God singer's relationship, which began after they met in Miami on New Year's Eve, has been difficult to maintain cross-country.

"Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard," the insider says.

"They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It's fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though."

Things between the rapper, 44, and the actress, 32, moved quickly after they first met, and by Jan. 6, they'd confirmed their budding romance with PDA-heavy photos published in Interview.

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride," Fox wrote in the magazine at the time.

