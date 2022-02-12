 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Georgina Rodriguez puts on stylish display as she comes to support Cristiano Ronaldo with children

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Georgina Rodriguez puts on stylish display as she comes to support Cristiano Ronaldo with children

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wrapped her bump in a chic white fur coat as she brought their twins to watch him at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old Spanish model put on a very glamorous display in a gorgeous fur coat as she stepped out with the footballers twins Eva and Mateo, four, ahead of Manchester United's game at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Rodriguez held hands with four-year-old twins Mateo and Eva, who the footballer had via an unnamed surrogate, as they prepared to watch their father play against Southampton.

The Argentinean beauty, who is pregnant with twins, looked radiant in the plush cream coat with patent heeled knee boots.

Georgina Rodriguez puts on stylish display as she comes to support Cristiano Ronaldo with children

Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez looked elegant with minimal makeup and wore her raven tresses pulled back into a sleek low bun with a centre parting for a chic hair do.

More From Entertainment:

Adele highlights real reason she delayed Vegas Residency

Adele highlights real reason she delayed Vegas Residency
Prince William shares highlights from his UAE visit: Watch

Prince William shares highlights from his UAE visit: Watch
Dwayne Johnson honours dad Rocky Johnson for Black History Month

Dwayne Johnson honours dad Rocky Johnson for Black History Month
Kate Middleton and Prince William lived in ordinary house together before royal wedding

Kate Middleton and Prince William lived in ordinary house together before royal wedding
Rabbi demands Whoopi Goldberg Holocaust remarks be ‘teaching moment’

Rabbi demands Whoopi Goldberg Holocaust remarks be ‘teaching moment’
Kanye West, Julia Fox struggle to keep their romance going on amid busy schedules

Kanye West, Julia Fox struggle to keep their romance going on amid busy schedules
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet's on-air call leaves fans in splits: Watch

Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet's on-air call leaves fans in splits: Watch
Adele hilariously refuses to address questions about engagement

Adele hilariously refuses to address questions about engagement
BLACKPINK singer Rosé turns 25, Beyoncé showers love

BLACKPINK singer Rosé turns 25, Beyoncé showers love

Larsa Pippen breaks down ‘traumatizing habits of ex Scottie Pippen

Larsa Pippen breaks down ‘traumatizing habits of ex Scottie Pippen
Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai, 1, dishes out major fashion goals in rare photo

Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai, 1, dishes out major fashion goals in rare photo
Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp’s new film ‘Malazgirt 1071’ is released

Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp’s new film ‘Malazgirt 1071’ is released

Latest

view all