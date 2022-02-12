 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Alex Rodrigez feels Jennifer Lopez ‘is starting to miss what they had’: source

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Alex Rodrigez feels Jennifer Lopez ‘is starting to miss what they had’: source
Alex Rodrigez feels Jennifer Lopez ‘is starting to miss what they had’: source

Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodrigez reportedly believes she’s starting to miss “what they had together.”

A source close to OK! shared details into Rodrigez's current mental state and explained that even though he’s in a “great place” since the split, he reportedly continues to carry a torch for his former flame.

Currently, the duo is attempting to unravel all their financial ties, it’s also awarding Rodrigez an opportunity to “reminisce with her” about the past.

According to the insider, “They’re mainly going through their respective lawyers, but they’ve had some one-on-one talks, and Alex always makes a point to compliment Jen.”

The same source also went on to detail Lopez’s side of the arrangement and admits, “Jen is civil to Alex, but she’d prefer to stick to business and sort out the financial stuff as soon as possible.”

“She doesn’t want to be enemies, but she’s not looking for a deep friendship, either. A-Rod, however, isn’t giving up hope, adds the insider.”

But “He believes Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put him in her rearview mirror,"

More From Entertainment:

Camilla felt paralysed with a fear that ‘no one would support her’: report

Camilla felt paralysed with a fear that ‘no one would support her’: report
Georgina Rodriguez puts on stylish display as she comes to support Cristiano Ronaldo with children

Georgina Rodriguez puts on stylish display as she comes to support Cristiano Ronaldo with children
Emma Roberts relying on aunt Julia Roberts for Garrett Hedlund’s DUI arrest

Emma Roberts relying on aunt Julia Roberts for Garrett Hedlund’s DUI arrest
Adele highlights real reason she delayed Vegas Residency

Adele highlights real reason she delayed Vegas Residency
Prince William shares highlights from his UAE visit: Watch

Prince William shares highlights from his UAE visit: Watch
Dwayne Johnson honours dad Rocky Johnson for Black History Month

Dwayne Johnson honours dad Rocky Johnson for Black History Month
Kate Middleton and Prince William lived in ordinary house together before royal wedding

Kate Middleton and Prince William lived in ordinary house together before royal wedding
Rabbi demands Whoopi Goldberg Holocaust remarks be ‘teaching moment’

Rabbi demands Whoopi Goldberg Holocaust remarks be ‘teaching moment’
Kanye West, Julia Fox struggle to keep their romance going on amid busy schedules

Kanye West, Julia Fox struggle to keep their romance going on amid busy schedules
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet's on-air call leaves fans in splits: Watch

Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet's on-air call leaves fans in splits: Watch
Adele hilariously refuses to address questions about engagement

Adele hilariously refuses to address questions about engagement
BLACKPINK singer Rosé turns 25, Beyoncé showers love

BLACKPINK singer Rosé turns 25, Beyoncé showers love

Latest

view all