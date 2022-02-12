Alex Rodrigez feels Jennifer Lopez ‘is starting to miss what they had’: source

Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodrigez reportedly believes she’s starting to miss “what they had together.”

A source close to OK! shared details into Rodrigez's current mental state and explained that even though he’s in a “great place” since the split, he reportedly continues to carry a torch for his former flame.

Currently, the duo is attempting to unravel all their financial ties, it’s also awarding Rodrigez an opportunity to “reminisce with her” about the past.

According to the insider, “They’re mainly going through their respective lawyers, but they’ve had some one-on-one talks, and Alex always makes a point to compliment Jen.”

The same source also went on to detail Lopez’s side of the arrangement and admits, “Jen is civil to Alex, but she’d prefer to stick to business and sort out the financial stuff as soon as possible.”

“She doesn’t want to be enemies, but she’s not looking for a deep friendship, either. A-Rod, however, isn’t giving up hope, adds the insider.”

But “He believes Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put him in her rearview mirror,"