Saturday Feb 12 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘redefining ‘Sussex brand after royal snub

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Experts warn there is no way Meghan Markl will just sit back and watch while Prince Harry tries to redefine their image.

Royal commentator and PR expert Kinsey Schofield made this claim during her interview with Express UK.

She started off by saying that even though "Meghan will never sit back for Prince Harry to lead because their relationship is different and the two consider each other equal partners.

However, at the same time “That doesn’t mean Meghan won’t find success and positive press.”

When it comes to the success of the Sussex brand, Ms Schofield argued that redefining the entire thing while maintaining a ‘family image’ could prove to be the best course of action.

Before concluding she also explained, “She just has to continue to redefine who the Sussexes are as a couple and family and break away from royal expectations.”

