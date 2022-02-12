 
Queen's Covid scare shows 'glaring issue'

Queen Elizabeth's Covid scare has shown a 'glaring issue' at the heart of the monarchy as all her officials are currently unavailable, according to a royal insider.

Buckingham Palace has refused to confirm whether the the Queen had tested positive or negative for coronavirus after it was revealed that she met her son Prince Charles just two days before he tested positive for Covid.

As Britons’ fears for the longest-reigning monarch’s health grow, her aides seemingly realise that revealing the news – if any – isn’t as simple as it may seem.

Th 95-year-old's health scare has worried palace insiders as none of the Queen's stand-ins - including Prince Harry and Andrew are available if she became incapacitated.

According to reports, all of the Queen's 'Counsellors of State' are currently unavailable, a royal insider has claimed. Historically there have been five Counsellors of the State, but following Prince Philip's death the number dropped to four.

In the event that The Queen cannot undertake her official duties as Sovereign on a temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad, two or more Counsellors of State are appointed to act in her place.

A source has claimed to The Mirror the health scare has worried palace insiders as none of the Queen's stand-ins are available if she became incapacitated.

