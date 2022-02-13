 
pakistan
Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan to transport 50,000 tonnes of Indian wheat to Afghanistan on February 22

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

The Torkham border crossing is the main trade link between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
The Torkham border crossing is the main trade link between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters

  • Pakistan and India finalise matters for wheat transportation after three months of talks.
  • Pakistan doesn't accept using Indian trucks to carry wheat to Afghanistan.
  • Countries agree to transport wheat in Afghan trucks via Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India have finalised matters to supply wheat and medical aid to Afghanistan to help it fight the ongoing humanitarian crisis, The News reported.

The process of transporting 50,000 tonnes of Indian wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan will start February 22.

Pakistan and India had been engaged in talks over wheat transportation for the last three months, diplomatic sources said.

Related items

However, the issues were hammered out after long discussions despite India's dillydallying of the matter, making the differences on the mechanism a base, the publication reported.

Pakistan did not accept the Indian condition of using Indian trucks to carry the wheat so the countries agreed to do the transportation in Afghan trucks.

India handed over a list of 60 Afghan trucks and their drivers and said that they would start supplying wheat from February 22.

The aid will be transported to Jalalabad through Torkham Border, where it would be handed over to World Food Programme.

Pakistan has made it clear to India that it was facilitating the transportation only because of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan therefore it should not be taken as a precedent to sending other items into Afghanistan.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan sees slight rise in COVID-19 positivity ratio again

Pakistan sees slight rise in COVID-19 positivity ratio again
Imperative to break nexus between terrorists and sympathisers to defeat terrorism: COAS

Imperative to break nexus between terrorists and sympathisers to defeat terrorism: COAS
PUMHS harassment: SHC takes suo motu notice of Parveen Rind case

PUMHS harassment: SHC takes suo motu notice of Parveen Rind case
Pakistan calls for complete release of Afghanistan's assets after US decides to keep half

Pakistan calls for complete release of Afghanistan's assets after US decides to keep half
Policeman martyred in Islamabad after assailants attack staff of housing society

Policeman martyred in Islamabad after assailants attack staff of housing society
Asif Ali Zardari backs Opposition's no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

Asif Ali Zardari backs Opposition's no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan
Sindh makes history: lifts ban on student unions

Sindh makes history: lifts ban on student unions
India has turned Muslims into a ‘persecuted minority': Noam Chomsky

India has turned Muslims into a ‘persecuted minority': Noam Chomsky
Ghulam Nabi Memon re-appointed Karachi police chief as crimes spiral out of control

Ghulam Nabi Memon re-appointed Karachi police chief as crimes spiral out of control
Another 44 people die of COVID-19 in Pakistan

Another 44 people die of COVID-19 in Pakistan
FM Qureshi questions ministries' performance evaluation criteria

FM Qureshi questions ministries' performance evaluation criteria

MQM founder not a terrorist, defence lawyer tells UK court

MQM founder not a terrorist, defence lawyer tells UK court

Latest

view all